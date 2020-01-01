Super-sub Olise nets winner as Reading edge past Osayi-Samuel’s QPR

The Nigerian forward came off the bench to make a telling impact for Veljko Paunovic’s men at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Michael Olise scored the only goal in Reading’s 1-0 victory over Bright Osayi-Samuel’s Queens Park in Saturday’s Championship game.

The forward has been with the Royals’ academy since 2016 and last season he was promoted to the senior side following eye-catching performances in the youth set up.

Olise has continued his development with Veljko Paunovic’s men and bagged his first league goal against Barnsley in September.

The Nigerian was afforded his 18th league appearance this season for the Royals and shone, scoring the solitary goal that earned his side all three points.

The game started with both sides struggling to open the scoring and missed a number of opportunities.

In an effort to ensure his side clinched victory in the encounter, manager Paunovic introduced Olise for international Sone Aluko in the 66th minute and made his impact felt.

The forward scored the all-important winning goal with five minutes left to play, firing his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Seny Dieng after receiving a timely assist from Tom McIntyre with one minute left to full time.

Another Nigerian Osayi-Samuel was on parade for for 79 minutes but his effort was not enough to help his side avoid a defeat at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium before he was replaced by Macauley Bonne.

The victory moved Reading to fifth spot on the Championship table after accruing 33 points from 18 games.

Olise has now scored three goals and provided six assists in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

The 19-year-old will be expected to continue his fine form for the Royals when they take on in their next league game on December 16.