Super League idea not possible in Africa – Ex-Sofapaka’s Okoth

The retired star claims the continent should first focus on infrastructural development before thinking of another competition

Former Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth has stated the Super League will not work in Africa.

During the recent Caf elections, Simba SC’s chief executive officer Barbara Gonzalez tweeted that the idea to form the competition was mooted during a meeting with the Fifa president Gianni Infantino in Morocco.

Recently, the same idea caused an uproar when major European clubs attempted to officially form a breakaway league. Persistent demonstrations from fans, Uefa and some stakeholders saw some clubs, especially the English co-founders, back down fast.

Okoth has now explained why the Super League idea will be unworkable in Africa.

“I do not think it is possible in Africa. Looking at the structures of our clubs and their strength to cater for the demands of such a competition, it is unworkable,” the retired forward told Goal.

The former KCB and Western Stima star claimed the idea will only favour a few clubs leaving others out of the elitist competition.

“We do not even have the structures in the first place and it would only favour the very few and chosen. It would be possible with maybe clubs like Al Ahly, Simba, Mamelodi Sundowns and the majority of clubs in the North but what about the rest?” quipped Okoth.

“Just like in Europe, the competition would only benefit the big clubs and the elites. In East Africa we can only talk of Simba, in the south Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs come to mind and Esperance, Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca in the north.

“The huge part of the football fraternity will be locked out. Look at a team like Horoya AC that have been doing well and competing favourably against the football tigers, they may not get a slot in the Super League structure.”

Okoth emphasised the need to work on basic structures in football before thinking of creating the Super League.

“If it will be a problem for Uefa teams, how will it not be a big problem for us?” asked Okoth.

“We should be concerned about our infrastructures first and organisational factors that would first make our football grow."

Juventus, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Inter Milan and AC Milan are the European clubs that had signed for the Super League creation.