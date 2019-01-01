Super Falcons start preparations for 2019 China invitational tournament

Ahead of the four-nation football event in China this month, Thomas Dennerby's ladies have commenced preparation in Abuja.

Nigeria senior women team on Wednesday began camping preparations ahead of this month's four-nation invitational women's tournament billed for China.

The championship scheduled to take place in Meizhou - a city in eastern Guangdong Province in China between January 17 and 21, 2019 will also feature hosts China, South Korea and Romania.

Apart from Romania, the other three teams are 2019 Women's World Cup-bound campaigners, with the Koreans being Nigeria's group stage foes alongside hosts France and Norway in Group A.

Having resumed camp in Abuja on Tuesday, the team commenced its training activities on Wednesday morning, with 14 players at the Fifa Goal Project, Abuja.

While expecting the arrival of other nine players invited to camp, the team will continue its one training session-per-day schedule on Thursday at the practice pitch, National Stadium, Abuja.

At the Chinese tournament, the reigning African champions will face the Steel Roses in the opener on January 17, while Romania will take on South Korea in the other tie.

A possible win over the hosts for the Super Falcons will see them face winners between Romanians and the Koreans in the final on January 20.

With the team already confirmed for 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup in February, Nigeria will be using the competition in China to kickstart their preparations ahead of the showpiece in France.