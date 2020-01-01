Super Eagles camp bubbles with 19 players after Chukwueze and Ejuke arrival
Villarreal star Samuel Chukwueze and CSKA Moscow’s Chidera Ejuke are the new arrivals for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against Sierra Leone.
The Super Eagles square off against the Leone Stars in a double-header with the first outing scheduled to take place on Friday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.
Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players for the encounter and on Tuesday more than 14 players have arrived camp with the captain of the side Ahmed Musa being one of the early arrivals.
The Super Eagles had their first training on Tuesday evening under the floodlight at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
On Wednesday, Chukwueze and Ejuke arrived at the Super Eagles hotel to increase the number of players in camp to 19.
In camp:— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 11, 2020
Ahmed Musa
William Ekong
Alex Iwobi
Ola Aina
Joe Aribo
Leon Balogun
Kevin Akpoguma
Sebastin Osigwe
Zaidu Sanusi
Tyronne Ebuehi
Etebo Oghenekaro
Maduka Okoye
Ike Ezenwa
Chidozie Awaziem
Kelechi Iheanacho
Emmanuel Dennis
Chidera Ejuke
Samuel Chukwueze
Paul Onuachu
Victor Osimhen, Daniel Akpeyi, Semi Ajayi, Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins are still being expected for the encounter.
Great to be back home in Naija, especially in a place so rich in history #SupereaglesInBeninCity #Ubinu pic.twitter.com/l0H6ZEJpxz— Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) November 11, 2020
Feels good being back home 🇳🇬— Maduka Okoye (@OkoyeMaduka) November 11, 2020
Getting ready for the upcoming matches 🦅 https://t.co/3eZm3ZRoJw #naijaboy pic.twitter.com/8qYajJVEca
Good to be back in Nigeria with the boys! All eyes on the AFCON 2021 qualifiers 🇳🇬🦅 #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/YwrtgR4i2o— William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) November 11, 2020
The match will be played without spectators in adherence to the guidelines from the Confederation of African Football (Caf), which has not gone down well with many fans in Benin City.
Nigeria are leading Group L with six points from two games after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.
The return fixture will be played in Freetown on November 17 and victories in the games for the Super Eagles could see them secure a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the continental tournament in Egypt, with Algeria and Senegal beating them to the gold and silver medals.