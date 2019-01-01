Super Cup 2019: East Bengal register first team, Mohun Bagan are the only club not to register
Amidst a tiff between investors Quess Corp and East Bengal club executive members, the latter had planned to field a President's XI for the cup competition but it has been learnt that East Bengal
As many as nine I-League clubs had earlier stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament citing unfair treatment from the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Aizawl FC, Gokulam Kerala and Minerva Punjab failed to take the field for the qualifying rounds, handing walkovers to their opponents. AIFF president Praful Patel agreed for a meeting with the clubs thereafter and urged the clubs to take part in the tournament.
Although Real Kashmir then announced their decision to play the Super Cup, the clubs' union wanted the Indian FA to reboot the qualifying rounds if they are to participate, a request that AIFF has denied.
As it stands, Chennai City, East Bengal, Churchill Brothers, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir and Indian Arrows are the I-League clubs who have registered for the Super Cup that begins with the Round-of-16. Chennaiyin will face Mumbai City in the first game on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.