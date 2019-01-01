Super Cup 2019: Jorge Costa - Mumbai City FC had a tremendous ISL season

The 47-year-old views the 2019 Super Cup as a preparation for the upcoming season...

FC enter the 2019 Super Cup after making a run to the semi-final in the recently concluded (ISL) season

Ahead of their clash against on Friday, the Mumbai side's head coach Jorge Costa has stressed that his boys had a campaign to be proud of in the ISL.

"We respect this (Super Cup) competition and we want to finish well this season. So we are here to do our best. We will try to go as far as possible. We made a tremendous (ISL) season, better than good, and this is the most important thing," said the Portuguese.

"All the team were brilliant. I said after the [ISL] semi-finals that I'm very proud to be the coach of these players. From the first training session, they did a wonderful job. It was not enough to play in the final but thinking (about) how we prepared this season and with the conditions that we had, we made a wonderful season," he added.

Mumbai have edged Chennaiyin on both the occasions the two sides met each other this season and the former defender hopes to continue with the trend.

"[Chennaiyin is a] very good team with very good players, but they made a season which I'm sure no one was expecting them to make. But anyway, they don't lack the quality (with) very good Indian players and foreigners. We are not expecting an easy game tomorrow.

"I hope we can have the same result but tomorrow (Friday) will be a different game with different teams, especially my team who have changed a lot of players. I trust all these players and you will see a different Mumbai City fighting to win the competition," Costa promised.

The hot and humid conditions at Bhubaneshwar do not bother the Mumbai gaffer much. "It will be hot. In Mumbai also it was around 40 degrees (Celsius). We have to be intelligent to control the game," he mentioned.

Given that Mumbai City FC will be playing with only one foreigner in Lucian Goain, Costa stated that it will be an opportunity for the prospects at the club.

"Me, as the coach of this club, I have to make some options. We are going to enter this competition also thinking about the next season. We have only one foreigner, Lucian Goain. Some players will get an opportunity to play and tell me that they the quality that I'm looking for next season," he asserted.