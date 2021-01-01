Sunday and Mbeleck power Maccabi Kiryat Gat to Israeli Women's Cup final

The Nigerian and Cameroonian were in impressive form for their Israeli top-flight side, with goals against Bnot Netanya

Nigeria's Uchechi Sunday and Cameroon's Genevieve Mbeleck were on target for Maccabi Kiryat Gat as their side crushed Bnot Netanya 5-0 to reach the Israeli Women's Cup final on Thursday.

The African duo has been in breathtaking form this term, combining well to inspire their side to wins and kept them in the frame for a domestic double, after a trophyless spell last term.

To reach the semis, Maccabi Kiryat Gat had edged Ironi Ramat HaSharon 2-0 in the quarter-final, while Bnot Netanya had defeated Hapoel Be'er Sheva by the same scoreline to book a last-four spot.

Sunday and Mbeleck were handed starting roles for Kiryat Gat and they played crucial roles in their side's progression to the final.

Eden Avital got the visitors off to a bright start in the encounter when she opened the scoring after just seven minutes of action.

The Israel international went on to double the lead for Maccabi Kiryat Gat, with her second of the match in the 28th minute before Sunday made it three for the visitors six minutes later.

After the break, any hope of a possible comeback was dashed when Shahar Nakav netted the fourth eight minutes into the second half before Mbeleck netted in the 58th minute to seal the triumph.

The result at Ramle Stadium confirmed Maccabi's passage to the final of the competition, where they will battle with Maccabi Emek Hefer.

Besides notching her 10th goal, Sunday lasted 55 minutes and Ghana's Sumaila Sherifatu also saw 61 minutes, while Mbeleck got her 13th goal, featuring from the start to the finish for Maccabi.

On the other hand, Bnot Netanya featured Mabel Effiom in action for 61 minutes, while Yetunde Adeboyejo lasted the entire duration.

Having clinched a final spot, Maccabi will continue their campaign with a trip to Maccabi Kishronot Hadera on April 28, while Bnot Netanya will be away to Hapoel Petach Tikva the next day.