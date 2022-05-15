Sule's 'catastrophic behaviour' slammed by former Bayern president Hoeness

Niklas Sule has been blasted for his "catastrophic" actions by former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness, after the outgoing player failed to travel for his side's match with Wolfsburg.

Sule, who will joined Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, also failed to show at a fan festival in Munich, despite reports he was attending an internal party nearby.

His actions have rankled Hoeness, who blasted the player's conduct over the weekend.

What has Hoeness said about Sule's actions?

"I found this action catastrophic," Hoeness stated in a media conference. "That doesn't speak for the player.

"We always talk about appreciation. Niklas Sule certainly didn't show that to the club."

Hoesness also shot down suggestions that the player would have taken a pay cut for his move to the Black and Yellow, adding: "You can all forget the myth that he earns less in Dortmund than in Munich."

What has Nagelsmann said about Sule's actions?

The Bayern coach previously revealed that the outgoing star had requested to be left out of the mix for the game with Wolfsburg, as he prepares to bid farewell to his time in Bavaria.

"Niki wasn't that far from his emotional state in the final training session," he stated. "I asked him if he wanted to go to Wolfsburg.

"He said not likely, because he hadn't prepared for it. That's why we left him at home. There's no extremely deep reason why he wasn't there."

