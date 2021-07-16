Sudeikis wears t-shirt in support of Rashford, Sancho & Saka at Ted Lasso premiere

The lead actor called the racist abuse of the players after their penalty misses in the Euro final "horrible"

Jason Sudeikis, the star of popular TV streaming show 'Ted Lasso', wore a t-shirt to the season two premiere supporting England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who have been subjected to racist abuse online this week following their misses in the Euro 2020 final shootout.

Sudeikis declined to speak in-depth about his attire, saying it spoke for itself, but he did say the treatment of the Three Lions players had been "horrible".

'Ted Lasso' is placed in England and follows an embattled football club trying to stave off disaster. Sudeikis plays the team's newly hired (and inexperienced) American head coach.

What has been said?

“We let the shirt speak for itself,” Sudeikis said when quizzed by a reporter.

Pressed further for his opinion, he added about the abuse of the England forwards: "Horrible. ... I disagree with it."

Bigger picture

The public support for the England players has been swift, with the likes of Harry Kane and Gareth Southgate backing them in the press and even hundreds of regular fans showing love at a defaced Rashford mural.

While that hasn't wiped away the pain of the abuse, it has offered a glimmer of hope for the future, Rashford said.

"The messages I've received have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response in Withington had me on the verge of tears," Rashford wrote on Instagram. "The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up."

