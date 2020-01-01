Subha Ghosh's last gasp goal earns Mohun Bagan a point against Punjab FC

Aser Dipanda came back to haunt Mohun Bagan but Subha Ghosh's equaliser ensured that the Mariners extended their unbeaten run...

earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday afternoon.

Aser Dipanda (19') did not shy away from celebrating after scoring against his former side but Punjab could not celebrate at the final whistle as substitute Subha Ghosh (88') equalised late in the match.

Yan Law made a couple of changes to the side with Samuel Shadap coming in for Thoiba Singh while Dipanda replaced Girik Khosla upfront. On the other hand, Kibu Vicuna decided to stick to the winning combination that earned them the three points against .

It was a bright start to the match with both teams fighting to gain ascendancy. Minerva have been vulnerable in defensive transitions and Vicuna's men were trying to exploit that weak nerve with their customary high press. But the hosts kept their calm and looked comfortable playing out from the back with short passes.

Bagan also managed to churn out a few chances in the opening quarter but an alert Punjab defense was either shutting them down or trapping offside.



In the 19th minute, Dipanda delivered the goods for Punjab. It was an acrobatic side-volley that closely resembled a strike against from a corner during his tenure with the green and maroons. Sanju Pradhan took a short corner and Shadap curled in an inch-perfect ball for Dipanda to wrap his laces around the ball while going for goal.

Mohun Bagan started showing more attacking urgency after conceding but lack of creativity in the attacking third was not helping their cause. Apart from an attempt from Fran Gonzalez which tested Kiran Limbu, the Mariners hardly troubled the Nepalese goalkeeper. They earned a few set-pieces but Joseba Beitia's deliveries lacked the usual bite and swerve to trouble Anwar Ali and co.

After the break, Bagan continued their search for equaliser with renewed vigour but they were being dented by a resolute Punjab defense.

In the 56th minute, against the run of play, the Warriors could have had their insurance goal when Sergio Barboza had the entire goal to shoot at but Shankar Roy came out on top with a brilliant save to keep the scores unchanged.

Beitia continued to have a poor day at the office as the Spaniard could not take an opportunity to draw level and could only shoot over the crossbar from close range after Limbu spilled a routine collection and the loose ball fell at his feet.

The ball kept on swinging from one pole to another and in the 82nd minute, Cavin Lobo's shot, after getting deflected off Dhanachandra Singh, touched the wrong side of the crosspiece and went out for a corner.

Kibu Vicuna threw in all his attacking resources in Komron Tursunov and Subha Ghosh to salvage at least a point and the substitutes did not disappoint as Ghosh scored the equaliser from nowhere in the dying embers of the game. Anwar's pass was too feeble for Teah Dennis, and the teenager after pick-pocketing the Liberian defender calmly slotted the ball past Limbu.

Both teams got an opportunity apiece to pick the three points in injury time but could not convert their chances. Tursunov's shot at goal was blocked by a defender whereas at the other end the woodwork denied Punjab.

After this draw Mohun Bagan continue to hold pole position in the league table with 14 points from seven matches whereas climb to the second spot with 11 leap-frogging , who have three games in hand.











