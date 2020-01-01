Sturridge in talks over MLS move as Inter Miami and DC United want former Chelsea and Liverpool striker

The ex-Premier League star is close to seeing his betting ban end and he is targeting a return to professional football soon after it ends

Daniel Sturridge has interest from DC United and Miami after becoming a free agent upon terminating his contract with Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

Both clubs are looking to fill a final designated player spot, with Sturridge particularly interested in joining a club in the United States.

The 30-year-old will finish serving a four-month ban from all football-related activities in June after being found guilty of breaching betting rules. This came after his original suspension of six weeks was found to be unduly lenient on appeal by the FA to an independent commission, where his fine was also increased to £150,000.

This led to Trabzonspor cancelling his contract after he had scored seven goals in 15 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

Sturridge has long-term ambitions to play in the MLS due to a cultural interest in the country and a family connection through his partner. In a podcast with Oxford Union last week, Sturridge said he is already training across the Atlantic ahead of his next move.

"I think firstly, it is about going back to doing what I love, which is playing football. That's the most important thing," Sturridge said. "I love the game; I miss the game. I can't wait to get out there and help my team win games, score goals and get assists.

"That's my main focus. I am training in America at the moment. I am getting my body right and getting in good shape. I will be ready and raring to go when my ban is up. I am eagerly awaiting that. So I am really excited about that and it being over with and getting on with it."

Still, a Premier League club could take a chance on the striker with the free transfer market set to be more important than ever as the coronavirus pandemic hurts clubs financially.

Inter Miami are co-owned by David Beckham, who lined up with Sturridge for , but they are also considering a move for 's soon-to-be out of contract Pedro amid fierce competition.

DC United recently lost Wayne Rooney to and Sturridge would be a direct replacement for the former captain.

Sturridge began his career at , where he spent three years before completing a move to Chelsea. The forward played for the Blues between 2009 and 2013, but was restricted to a bit-part role and sent out on loan to Wanderers for half a season.

Chelsea eventually sold Sturridge to , where he formed one-third of a fearsome triumvirate alongside Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling for a time, before being cut down by injury.