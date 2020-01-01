Stones frustrated to see Man City only score twice but welcomes another clean sheet

Pep Guardiola’s side collected three more Premier League points in a home date with Fulham, but could have run out more convincing winners on the day

eased their way to another three points at home to , but John Stones says the Blues were “frustrated” to only score twice.

The Cottagers barely laid a glove on Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium, with a one-sided contest going the way of the hosts.

It took less than five minutes to get that ball rolling, with Raheem Sterling breaking the deadlock.

The international winger went on to win a penalty midway through the first half – setting a Premier League record in the process – and Kevin De Bruyne duly converted from the spot.

City squandered several chances to extend their lead from that point, having started the season with struggles in the final third, but got over the line with a healthy lead and clean sheet intact.

Stones is looking to take positives from that, but is also hoping to see City become more clinical in their ongoing trophy quests across multiple competitions.

The Blues defender told BT Sport : “We said after the game [a 0-0 draw with ] that we wanted another clean sheet and to keep that run going.

“We knew what we were up against and we set out from the start.

“Every game we play in, we can always score more and we're frustrated with ourselves but it's good just to get three points.

“I'm sure the boys, the strikers, will be frustrated with the chances they haven't taken but it's three points.”

Stones stepped back into the City side on Saturday for just his third Premier League outing of the season, with the 26-year-old hoping to have done enough to earn a more regular role amid fierce competition for places.

He added: “The manager demands a lot from us and expects a lot from us. We're all fighting for our places.

“When we get our chance, you have to take it. It gives us healthy competition.

“We know what's expected of us. We know if we don't deliver, there's always somebody fighting for that spot.

“It's what's done us so well in the last five years. Everybody has high standards and we try to keep them there.

“I said before the game it was another step forward and a chance to put a mark on the season.

“We're solely focused on each game and this one we did, came through with three points and everybody's words transpired onto the pitch. We have to keep this winning mentality going.”

City have moved to within sight of the Premier League summit on the back of another welcome win and Guardiola, who has now reached 700 games as a manager and 250 with City, will be eager to see the Blues kick on from this point.