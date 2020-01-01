Still no offers for Man Utd target Sancho as Dortmund increasingly confident of keeping winger

Speculation over the 20-year-old's future continues to swirl, though BVB are bullish over their prospects of retaining the England star

are increasingly confident of keeping Jadon Sancho, with the club yet to field any offers for the winger, who has been strongly linked with a move to and this summer.

The international has been in impressive form for the side this term, with his contribution of 17 goals in the league having seen him established as one of the outstanding players in ’s top flight.

That has seen him linked with a move for an astronomical fee, despite the Covid-19 pandemic throwing world football into a state of financial uncertainty, with any transfer potentially breaking the £100 million ($123m) mark.

More teams

While head coach Lucien Favre has admitted that he is unsure if the 20-year-old will remain with BVB for next season, Dortmund’s head of the licensed player division Sebastian Kehl has said that there has been no progress towards a deal and that he expects the winger to stay put.

“We expect Jadon to play with BVB next season and we’re all very happy with the quality that he brings to our side and the difference that he can make,” he told Sport Buzzer, while also confirming there have been no bids for the player.

Meanwhile, Dortmund will finish second in the Bundesliga this season, with their final match to take place against at home on Saturday.

There was optimism that they would be able to make a stronger run at champions but they will finish the season approximately 10 points behind Hansi Flick’s side, who found another gear following the coronavirus break to accelerate away from their challengers and comfortably take the title.

This has led to speculation over Favre’s future but sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that he will not leave his post before his contract expires in June 2021.

Article continues below

And Kehl added on Favre and his future: "Lucien is authentic and has an extremely meticulous way of working. The public discussions over his position have been unfair. His work is recognisable.

"We’re absolutely not ashamed of our performance this season."

Despite optimism that Dortmund are continuing to build a side capable of further closing the gap to Bayern, Kehl believes that if the Bavarians remain in a stable position "it will be tough to get past them".