'Stay home, save lives' - Sterling, Solskjaer, Kane & Premier League stars unite to send coronavirus lockdown message

In what would normally have been a busy Saturday of competitive action, clubs and players have urged supporters to respect isolation protocols

In the absence of competitive action as football honours the coronavirus lockdown, leading clubs and players have united to spread the ‘Stay home, Save lives’ message.

The latest talks between authorities in have decreed that there will be no resumption of activity across the Premier League and EFL until at least April 30 .

It remains to be seen whether a green light will be given at that stage, or any point close to that, as the global community comes together in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The odd game was staged behind closed doors when a pandemic first hit, with supporters urged to stay away from arenas that many consider to be second homes.

Medical advice has moved quickly since then, with governments in all corners of the world putting lockdown protocols in place.

England finds itself in that position at present, meaning that no sporting action is to be found.

Saturdays would usually deliver a bumper helping of games across all tiers, but sporting men and women are among those practicing and preaching the social distancing advice.

At around 3pm, when the vast majority of matches would have been taking place in England, high-profile figures endeavoured to hammer home the warning that has been reiterated on a regular basis over recent weeks.

Premier League bosses such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard, of , and respectively, added their voice to the calls.

Superstar performers at , such as Raheem Sterling and Steph Houghton, also got involved.

England captain Harry Kane helped to spread the message on behalf of and Three Lions camps.

Saturday 3pm normally means football. But at the moment it’s far more important everyone stays home. Do your bit. Protect the NHS, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/KpNKGUCVUe — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 28, 2020

got straight to the point in their post.

The Premier League turned to the division’s all-time leading goalscorer to pass on their message, with Alan Shearer doing the honours.

This is a vital message.



Stay at home, protect your health service, save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives 💙| @alanshearer pic.twitter.com/NlU1ZKTluI — Premier League (@premierleague) March 28, 2020

Across the Football League, all 72 clubs outside of the top-flight urged their fan bases to stay indoors and help ease the pressure being placed on health services.

The EFL got many familiar faces from past and present to lead their collective message.

We cannot stress to you how important this message is. #StayHomeSaveLives | #EFL pic.twitter.com/hVEuJGeydy — E F L (@EFL) March 28, 2020

English football has seen a number of players and coaches test positive for Covid-19 , such as Arsenal manager Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi, and will be doing all it can to ensure that families across the country are kept safe and well during a testing time for all concerned.