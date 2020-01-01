Stakeholders reject Fifa ruling to reinstate NEC members to FKF office

The football stakeholders say they will not accept the latest call by the world governing body despite a local court kicking them out of office

Football stakeholders in the country have rejected a call by world governing body Fifa to reinstate National Executive Committee (NEC) members to the Football Federation (FKF) office.

On Wednesday, Fifa through a signed statement from Veron Mosengo-Omba , confirmed they will not accept the decision by the Sports Dispute Tribunal to kick out executive committee members of FKF from the office, saying they will continue to serve their positions until April 6.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had, on March 17, cancelled the FKF elections and called for the creation of a Normalization Committee which Fifa has now rejected.

However, stakeholders have responded to the letter, claiming Fifa does not have such powers to overturn a ruling passed by the Tribunal.

“We reject the assertion by Fifa to reinstate the President of FKF and the National Executive Committee (NEC) members,” stated a statement from stakeholders obtained by Goal.

“Fifa does not have such powers, the Sports Disputes Tribunal has pronounced otherwise with regard to the term of the National Executive Committee and it is irreversible.

“Fifa has also erred by asserting the SDT is not the ultimate national arbitration Tribunal on matters Sports. Fifa has erred in judgment and in fact by asserting the FKF statutes does not recognize the Sports Dispute tribunal as a National Tribunal.”

The stakeholders have, however, welcomed a meeting as proposed by Fifa to chart the way forward for Kenyan football.

“We welcome Fifa proposal for a roundtable meeting with all the stakeholders’ involvement, however, such a meeting must be objective, without prejudice to the parties and without a predetermined outcome, rather it should allow a for a meeting of the minds ad idem as it were," the statement continued.

The stakeholders also accused Fifa for allowing its member association to break the law.

“We submit Fifa as an international organisation of repute should be the last of the least to precipitate anarchy by encouraging its member association to break the laws and disrespect Judicial bodies in their countries," it added.

“We are not convinced that neither Fifa nor Caf both registered and operating under the national laws of and respectively would dare defy the laws in these nations nor their Judiciary system.

“By purporting to oust the Jurisdiction of the SDT, Fifa exposes all parties including FKF and the stakeholders to a potential breach of law and contempt for defying a ruling of a competent Tribunal established by law.

“For the record, the SDT is an institution established by law and is the only national Sports dispute tribunal in Kenya.”

The national elections were set for March 27 before the SDT put a halt to it.