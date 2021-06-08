Spain worry over Covid-19 after Llorente joins Busquets in testing positive ahead of Euro 2020

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish FA, has admitted that there could be more coronavirus cases to come

Diego Llorente has become the second Spain player to test positive for Covid-19 in recent days as kickoff of Euro 2020 fast approaches.

The Spanish federation confirmed the Leeds defender's test results in a statement on Tuesday, two days after Busquets tested positive.

The two results have raised the specter of further positives ahead of Spain's first Euros match against Sweden on Monday.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish FA (RFEF), said on Teledeporte prior to Llorente's result that "there are likely to be more positives" within the Spain camp.

After the comments from Rubiales, the RFEF confirmed Llorente's result, saying: "The RFEF regrets to announce that central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the most recent PCR tests carried out this morning at the national team setup in Las Rozas.

"The player will leave the national team tonight in a medical vehicle, following all the established health protocols."

Spain's players have been kept in isolation since Busquets returned a positive test result, with five players called up to train in a "parallel bubble" in which they won't mix with the rest of the squad.

Rodrigo Moreno, Pablo Fornals, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez and Raul Albiol were all called up to help bolster Spain's depth.

With Spain's senior players in isolation, a team of Under-21 players was called in to face Lithuania in a friendly on Tuesday. Even with a team full of youngsters, Spain won the match 4-0.

Spain will face Sweden on Monday, with the Swedes also having confirmed two positive Covid-19 cases in recent days: Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg.

