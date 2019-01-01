Solskjaer offers no excuses for sloppy Man Utd but admits he needs to sort heads out

The under-fire Red Devils boss saw his side hit a new low in a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, with confidence taking another knock in a struggling squad

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is “no excuse” for ’s ongoing struggles, but admits he needs to “sort heads out” in an underperforming squad.

The Red Devils hit a new low on Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle.

Just nine points have been taken from eight Premier League games this season, with Solskjaer’s side languishing in 12th place as a result.

United were without a number of senior stars for a visit to St. James’ Park, including Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, but big money has been invested in a large squad.

Solskjaer admits he cannot blame absentees for poor performances, with there enough talent at his disposal to deliver better than he is getting at present.

He told Sky Sports: “We're disappointed. We did lack quite a few key players but that's no excuse.

“The players worked hard and ran their socks off but at the moment we're in a place we're not used to. Some of the boys lack a little bit of composure and we don't create enough chances to win a game of football.

“They stay together as a team but we don't create.”

Solskjaer added on the challenge he faces: “Luckily for us it's now the international break. We get time to evaluate what's gone on over these eight games. We will sit down, hopefully we'll get a few players back.

“It's my responsibility. I need to sort their heads out. Young boys lacking confidence - they need some help from experienced players and staff.

“They're human and they want to do well. They need to see the results of their hard work and we're not getting those results so that's going to affect them.

“The first half was the sloppiest we've been. In the second half we dominated but we didn't create.

“We've not changed a lot. We've played the same way and stuck to our principles. The players are working hard. We've had six out from the game and that's going to affect results. But we'll work hard and get the quality back.”

Questions have been asked of Solskjaer’s suitability to a demanding post, with United having struggled for consistency since he was handed the reins on a permanent basis.

The Norwegian is aware of the pressure he is performing under and insists he will not be hiding as he seeks to deliver a reversal in fortune.

He claims to still have the full support of those above him, with there acceptance at Old Trafford that a rebuilding project is going to require patience.

“We’ve discussed the direction we’re going,” Solskjaer added.

“If you only work on sunny days then you’ll never get to your destination. It’s disappointing but we’ll keep working and we know where we want to get to.”