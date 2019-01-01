Solskjaer not getting ‘too excited’ by Man Utd after battling win over Leicester

The Red Devils boss was pleased with the application of his side as they edged out the Foxes, but acknowledges that they still need to do better

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased to see battle their way to a 1-0 win over Leicester, but admits he will not be getting “too excited” about one positive result.

Having gone three games in the Premier League without victory, it was imperative for the Red Devils to get back on track at home to the Foxes.

They were handed the perfect start at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford given the opportunity to convert an eighth-minute penalty.

United had to dig deep from there to collect a clean sheet and all three points, with Leicester desperate to prolong their unbeaten start to the season.

Solskjaer’s side were able to inflict a first setback on Brendan Rodgers’ outfit, but the Norwegian concedes that his side need will need to raise their game further if their targets are to be hit.

He told BBC Sport: “We hung in there. It was the first time this season where we have had to defend for large periods.

“We have dominated the other games but today we saw a team that could defend in their own half.

“They are a good side who want to get into the top four. To keep a clean sheet is great but let's not get too excited because we know we can play better. We defended as a proper team.”

Solskjaer saw his pre-match plans rocked by injuries and illness to the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

He had a number of youngsters on the bench as a result, with Axel Tuanzebe and Tahith Chong seeing game time.

“We have a big squad and it is just about getting them ready for when they are needed,” Solskjaer said.

“They were needed when we were struggling and they did well.”

While pleased to give minutes to academy graduates, Solskjaer was also delighted to see Harry Maguire put in a solid performance against his former club.

The United boss added on the international centre-half: “When you play against strikers like Jamie Vardy, you have to concentrate because if you mis-time your run, he is in behind you and I thought Harry did well.”

Maguire was taking in a first meeting with Leicester since completing a record-breaking £80 million ($100m) summer move to Old Trafford.

There were plenty of familiar faces for him to catch up with on Saturday, but the 26-year-old was pleased to play his part in helping new employers to a welcome three points.

Maguire said: “It was tough playing against Jamie [Vardy]. I've played with him for two years and he is a top player who can terrorise defences when he is on his game.

“We knew it was important to get the win, especially after the international break.

“We have to build on a solid base and we want to keep clean sheets, especially at Old Trafford. We are always going to score goals with the attacking talent we have.

“We could have kept the ball better but we defended well. The boys who came in looked sharp and fit and a big well done to them.

“We have games coming thick and fast and I'm sure the manager will utilise the squad, so be patient and take you chance when you get it.”