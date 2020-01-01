Solskjaer not fearing for his Man Utd future as he stresses signings must fit new club culture

The Red Devils boss has struggled for results of late but believes the club are in the process of turning a corner off the pitch

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he doesn't fear for his job ahead of a potentially dangerous fixture against Tranmere Rovers.

The League One club host the Red Devils on Sunday after beating in a third-round replay, with Solskjaer's side arriving on the back of a 2-0 loss to Burnley.

United have struggled for consistency this season and now without an injured Marcus Rashford, they face an uphill battle to turn the tide.

With the transfer window approaching its final week, the United boss stressed he's not feeling the pressure and won't be making any rash signings - adamant they must fit in with the club's new culture.

"I have not seen many of my players getting their hoods up, hiding and trying to disappear," Solskjaer said via the Daily Mail.

"I can see loads of players that want this to be a success. We have open discussions behind doors but we are not going to hang people out to dry. That is just common sense because if I point a finger at you, more fingers get pointed back at me.

"We have to spend wisely, that's one of the keys for me. We've spent loads of money in the past five or six seasons, since Sir Alex left, and I've got to make sure with the club that when we spend the money now it's on the right types. When we sat down we all agreed, the club and I, that the culture had to change.

"It's not like I've been told without my consent what we're doing, because we agreed to things when we signed contracts. I don't fear for my position in that respect, I just keep working. Of course you need results but I won't spend big money on someone to come in here now if they're not right for the club.

"It's a skill to look yourself in the mirror sometimes and not just blame others. Some of us do blame others, some of us do think we're better than others.

"I believe in the structure that's been put in behind here in the time I've been here."

The Red Devils have allowed Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and most recently Ashley Young to depart the club this season with Solskjaer harbouring no regrets about their exits.

"I have not thought, 'Oh, I wish I had kept him.' Some of those we let go were not right for the culture I was trying to build," he said.

"That is why we kept the players we know will run through a brick wall for the club - not everyone did."