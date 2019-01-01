Solskjaer making it impossible for Man Utd to ignore him - Cole

The former Red Devils striker believes those at Old Trafford should look no further than the man currently at the helm if he continues to impress

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making it impossible for Manchester United to ignore his claims to becoming the club’s permanent boss, admits Andy Cole.

The Norwegian was charged with overseeing a rescue mission upon inheriting the reins from Jose Mourinho in December.

Those at Old Trafford turned to a familiar face in an effort to salvage a season which was going nowhere.

Solskjaer was handed a deal through to the end of the 2018-19 campaign, with the Treble-winning hero from the club’s past still tied to his post at Molde.

He has exceeded all expectations since taking the reins, with eight successive victories collected, and Cole believes the former striker has to be considered a leading contender to take the job full time.

The ex-United striker told Sky Sports: “I look at Ole and I see that he is a student of the game.

“He was prepared to take in a lot of information and break it down and do what he thought was right with it.

“Looking at him, he is always speaking about Sir Alex [Ferguson] and what he takes from him and what he is trying to do with the players.

“That's what the manager used to do with us. He was always talking to us to get the best from us. You can see Ole does that because after every game he is on the pitch with the players. A lot of the modern-day managers are doing that.

“Everyone wants to get the best from the players so you have to put your arm around them and show them that they are important to you.

“How do you keep your job? You have to win matches. If he continues to do that then nobody can turn around and say you shouldn't get the job because he hasn't done X, Y and Z.

Article continues below

“If this continues and Manchester United beat PSG [in the Champions League] and win midweek against Burnley then I don't think you can look any further. He is gaining experience and winning matches and that is what everyone is asking him to do.”

Under Solskjaer, United have moved back to within three points of the Premier League’s top four.

They are also readying themselves for a last-16 showdown with PSG in Europe and saw a 3-1 victory away at Arsenal on Friday carry them through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.