Solskjaer likens Greenwood to Man Utd legend Ronaldo after Newcastle strike

The Norwegian boss thinks that the in-form teenager is even more effective with both feet than a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and ex-Red Devil

boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Mason Greenwood's ability to score goals with either foot reminds him of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Greenwood notched his eighth goal of the season in United's 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day.

The Magpies had taken a shock early lead through Matty Longstaff, but Anthony Martial equalised in the 24th minute before Greenwood's thunderous left-footed strike completed a first-half turnaround for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old is United's second top scorer across all competitions behind Marcus Rashford this season, despite the fact that he has only started two Premier League matches.

Greenwood is now pushing hard for a place in Solskjaer's line up, with a trip to Turf Moor to face up next for United on Saturday evening.

Ahead of that encounter, the United head coach drew comparisons between Greenwood and club legend Ronaldo, who won three Premier League titles and the during his time at Old Trafford.

"There are not too many I can remember like him who has every single technique. He's not just 50-50 with both feet but probably 60-60!" Solskjaer told a press conference.

"Cristiano can score just as many with his left and they are proper strikes. But Mason can curl the ball with both feet, he is an exceptional finisher."

Solskjaer acknowledges the fact that Greenwood is already playing at an extremely high level, but feels there is still plenty of room for the teenager to improve his all-around game.

"He has got the lot. He's young and has got a lot to learn, he knows that. He needs to head the ball like Marcus Rashford can," Solskjaer added.

"I don't think we are going to see the best of Mason for a couple of years. But I can remember when I was 18 but I was nowhere near the level playing at he was."

United can move to within a point of fourth-placed if they beat Burnley, with Frank Lampard's side due to come up against at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Solskjaer will take his squad to the same venue to face the Gunners on New Year's Day, before focus switches to the .

The Red Devils have been handed a tough third-round tie at Molineux on January 4, where they will have to overcome a side that knocked them out of the competition last season to progress.