Solskjaer confirms Greenwood wasn't fit enough for Man Utd win at Newcastle

The teenager was not part of the travelling party as the Norwegian's side beat the Magpies 4-1 in the Premier League

Mason Greenwood missed ’s win against Newcastle because he was not fit enough to play, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the match.

With Anthony Martial missing through suspension due to his red card in the 6-1 defeat to before the international break, many had expected Greenwood to lead the line for United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

However, the 19-year-old was conspicuous by his absence as he did not even make the trip to the North East for the club’s fourth league game of the campaign.

“Mason wasn’t fit to play so we had to leave him out. We hope he will recover quickly,” Solskjaer said after United won 4-1 to record their second league victory of the season.

It was an emphatic victory for United in the end but they had to come from behind after Luke Shaw deflected Emil Krafth’s cross past David de Gea with under two minutes on the clock.

Despite the early setback it was a promising reaction from Solskjaer’s side as they put four past Karl Darlow in Newcastle's goal.

“[The early goal] made it a lot harder for everyone,” Man Utd's head coach said. “It was hard enough as it was with the build-up to this game and the result from last time and then going 1-0 down after a minute and a half.

"I thought the boys responded fantastically. They were patient, resilient, they trusted what the plan was and in the end we created lots of chances to grind [out] a win.”

Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all got their names on the scoresheet and Solskjaer was also full of praise for Daniel James, who has been heavily criticised due to his recent form.

“He has incredible speed on the counter and today he showed more positivity, he trusted himself. We work with all the players to express themselves and show what they're good at,” Solskjaer explained.

“We wanted Bruno and Juan [Mata] in the pockets, to get in there and get on the ball. We wanted Dan and Marcus to work really hard, to run in behind and everybody to be positive. I thought all four of them did the job and I'm very pleased with Dan.”