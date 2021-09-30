Solskjaer can't rely on Ronaldo to bail Man Utd out every time

The Portugal international scored a 95th-minute winner to give his side a much-needed win in the Champions League but it papered over the cracks

The Manchester United fans who celebrated with a shirtless Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored a 95th-minute winner will not care that this performance was not deserving of three points. They will not care that it papered over the cracks of what was ultimately another disappointing European performance.

The euphoric celebrations went on long after the final whistle had blown at Old Trafford, where United had beaten Unai Emery’s Villarreal 2-1 in the Champions League. They stayed to see Ronaldo and serenaded manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he stood up for his post-match media interviews.

But when the adrenaline of yet another last-minute winner has worn off, this game will serve as another warning for Solskjaer that unless his team improve they’re not going anywhere in this competition.

In fact, he admitted it himself; they got lucky.

After losing to Young Boys in the opening group game, another defeat would have been humiliating and a draw not good enough. They will be hoping the win will get them back on the right track - a catalyst to better things - after a disappointing last couple of weeks in which they’d lost three out of the last four.

If it hadn’t been for the brilliance of David De Gea, who pulled off three world-class saves in the opening 45 minutes, Villarreal would have been out of sight at half-time. They were a constant thorn in United’s right side with Diogo Dalot, in for the suspended Aaron Wan-Bissaka, unable to deal with the threat of Arnaut Danjuma.

Solskjaer spent numerous periods in the first half barking instructions at his backline over their positioning. It appeared that they did not know what they should be doing or where they should be going. Their shape when the team was attacking, and Dalot pushed further forward, was all over the place.

That is the most concerning trait about this United team at the moment. There doesn’t seem to be a plan, or if there is one the players aren’t executing it well enough in games.

Emery had his team well drilled. They attacked as a unit with slick, quick movement which is how they eventually broke the deadlock early in the second half. It was a well-worked goal that was finished by Paco Alcacer, who would have had a hat-trick on another night.

Each time the Spanish side countered, United were left vulnerable with a mismatched defence exploited without a coherent structure.

Compare that to when United ventured forward and they were met with a yellow wall; a team who knew exactly what their roles were and how to execute the plan. The lack of speed in United’s attacks gave the opposition ample time to get back and defend deep, making it even harder for Solskjaer’s men to get through.

While the visitors attacked with style and connected with clever combinations, United were again left to rely on individual moments of brilliance to get them over the line. It has become a feature of this United team. When there doesn’t appear to be a strategy or a plan someone will pull something out of the bag.

Think of Jesse Lingard against West Ham or Alex Telles and Ronaldo at Old Trafford last night.

“We had a bit of luck that we didn't have in the last game,” Ronaldo told BT after the win. “It was a great attitude from our players and the fans pushed us a lot and I have to thank them. This is what we need when we're down and not playing well. It's an important win.”

The fans who had waited for Ronaldo have gone home now but he’s finally appeared for his post match interview. A few in the boxes are shouting his siu celebration at him. #MUNVIL pic.twitter.com/OI75KFlMch — Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) September 29, 2021

Solskjaer stopped short of calling it a must-win beforehand but those three points have given his side a lifeline in Group F.

“That is what happens here at Old Trafford, it’s happened so many times before,” said Solskjaer. “We have to throw caution to the wind and we got lucky in the end.”

But without a marked improvement how long can that luck last? It’s Everton at Old Trafford up next. Will United’s luck hold or will they up their game and put in a performance worthy of the three points?

In either scenario, Solskjaer is lucky enough to have Ronaldo to bail him out.