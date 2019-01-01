Solskjaer and Maguire lament 'clear foul' that lead to Everton goal against Man Utd

The Red Devils gave up a chance to put pressure on fourth-placed Chelsea in a draw with the Toffees whose goal caused controversy

Harry Maguire and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both claimed that there was a clear foul on David de Gea in the build-up to ’s goal in a 1-1 draw with .

Victor Lindelof was powerless to avoid scoring an own goal to give the Toffees the lead, after the goalkeeper was unable to clear a corner under pressure from Dominic Calvert-Lewin that he, along with his coach and captain, thought was unfair.

The goal stood after VAR review and it took a late strike from substitute Mason Greenwood to earn United a share of the spoils at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was disappointed with the non-call, as well as aspects of his team’s performance, but pleased with the spirit they showed to come back.

"We're disappointed we didn't get three points,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports.

“We didn't have the ideas to win it towards the end. We kept them on the back foot and if any team was going to win it it was us.

"We came back after the disappointment at half time. You shouldn't concede goals like this at set plays. But it's a foul.

“There's no point me complaining but his arms are over David's shoulders as he was going to punch it.”

Maguire echoed the sentiments of his boss, both in terms of the overall performance, and ’s controversial goal.

The international also sought to shield his ‘keeper from criticism that he could have done more to deal with the corner that led to Lindelof’s misfortune.

"We deserved more,” he stated.

“Dominated the game, really. We conceded a goal that was a clear foul. We were disappointed to concede that sort of goal but we bounced back in the second half."

"It [the Everton goal] was a clear foul. People will say David de Gea has to be stronger but it is a clear foul. He jumps in on him and David was impeded."

United have now conceded in 12 consecutive games, their longest such run since 1971, and they forfeited the chance to win three in a row for the first time in the Premier League this season.

With a win United would have moved into fifth, just two points behind struggling in the final qualification spot.