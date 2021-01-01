Solanke's effort not enough as Bournemouth lose while Meite helps Reading maintain Championship unbeaten run

The Nigerian descent scored his first goal since January as the Cherries gave up their lead and succumbed to two second-half goals

Dominic Solanke scored his 11th Championship goal of the season as Bournemouth suffered a 3-2 defeat against Barnsley in a Championship match on Saturday.

Solanke, who last scored a goal in January (against Millwall), ended his seven-game goal drought with a stoppage-time effort at the Vitality Stadium.

Michal Helik fired Barnsley ahead in the 16th minute but Arnault Groeneveld got both teams level, six minutes later.

Just before the interval, Solanke finished off Groeneveld's assist in the 47th minute to put the hosts ahead.

Bournemouth, however, failed to preserve their lead after the restart as goals from Dominik Freiser and Carlton Morris in the 60th and 80th minutes respectively turned the game around for Barnsley.

Solanke played for the entire duration while Kenya's Clark Odour, Nigeria's Victor Adeboyejo and Zimbabwe's Jordan Zemura watched on as unused substitutes from the bench.

Saturday's defeat saw the Cherries drop to seventh in the Championship table after gathering 56 points from 36 matches while Barnsley remain sixth in the play-off zone with a five-point gap.

Elsewhere in Nottingham, Ivory Coast’s Yakou Meite salvaged a draw for Reading with his late goal in their 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

20 minutes after he replaced Guinea-Bissau's Alfa Semedo, Meite cancelled out Thomas Holmes' own goal in the 81st minute to stretch the Royals' unbeaten run to four matches.

Veljko Paunovic's men are yet to lose a match since their 1-0 away loss to Wycombe Wanderers on February 23.

Ghana's Andy Yiadom and Cameroon's Gaetan Bong featured from the start to finish at the City Ground while Nigeria's Sone Aluko was introduced as a 74th-minute substitute.

Aluko has scored two goals so far in 28 league appearances this season and Meite has seven goals to his name in 15 Championship outings.

Reading are fifth in the league standings with 61 points from 36 matches. Their next fixture is a league trip to Birmingham City on Wednesday.