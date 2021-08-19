Solanke leads Bournemouth past Aneke’s Birmingham City

The 23-year-old opened his new season account as the Cherries saw off Blues away from home on Wednesday night

Bournemouth secured a 2-0 away victory over Birmingham City in Wednesday’s English Championship encounter.



Dominic Solanke was featuring in his third game of the 2021-22 campaign and the former Liverpool prodigy scored his first goal the season to lead the Cherries past the Blues

Heading into the fixture at St Andrew's, Scott Parker’s men had stayed unbeaten in their last two outings – playing a 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion and defeating Nottingham Forest 2-1 away from home.

The hosts began the game on a bright note, holding on to ball possession and threatening to score.

Midway into the first half, they almost took the lead but Tahith Chong’s curling shot from a freekick was saved by goalkeeper Mark Travers.

In the 29th minute, Travers was called to action to save a snap-shot from Jonathan Leko as Lee Bowyer’s team continued to ask attacking questions.

Even at that, the first 45 minutes failed to produce any goal as both clubs went into the tunnel to regroup.

Bournemouth returned from the interval looking to threaten Blues for the first time but Matija Sarkic was called into action, springing low to his left when Anthony tried to find the far corner.

Birmingham City were unlucky not to have taken the lead four minutes after the hour mark as Lukas Jutkiewicz header from a Maxime Colin cross was ruled for offside.

The visiting team took the lead in the 77th minute as Solanke beat the offside trap to slot the ball past goalkeeper Sarkic. Substitute Ben Pearson sent a floated pass down the channel and the former Reds forward was able to finish low on the angle.

Three minutes from full time, Parker’s men capitalised on the Cherries’ eagerness to draw level to double their advantage Jaidon Anthony who slammed a head pass from Zeno Ibsen Rosi inside the net.

Alongside Solanke, Zimbabwe international Jordan Zemura was in action from start to finish.

For Birmingham, Super Eagles prospect Chuks Aneke was introduced for Lukas Jutkiewicz with 20 minutes left to play.

Lifted by his goal, Solanke would be hoping to add to his goal tally when Blackpool visit the Dean Court on Saturday afternoon.