Solanke at the double as AFC Bournemouth cruise past Huddersfield Town

The Anglo-Nigerian striker grabbed two first-half goals and an assist as the Cherries extended their impressive form in the Championship

Dominic Solanke scored a brace as AFC Bournemouth romped to a 5-0 triumph over in a Championship match on Saturday.

The Nigerian descent returned to the scoresheet at Vitality Stadium after the Cherries' goalless draw against on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old striker opened the scoring at Vitality Stadium in the eighth minute and five minutes later, he doubled the hosts' lead before laying an assist for David Brooks who made it 3-0 in the 21st minute.

More teams

Goals from Junior Stanislas and Sam Surridge after the restart completed the rout for Jason Tindall's side who bounced to victory at home, after their 3-2 loss to a fortnight ago.

Saturday's brace stretched Solanke's tally to eight goals in the second division this season, seven goals behind top scorer 's Ivan Toney.

The former forward surpassed his best record of seven goals in 25 Eredivisie matches with Vitesse in 2015-16 and he is currently enjoying his best return in a league campaign this term.

Solanke was later replaced by Rodrigo Riquelme in the 71st minute while Zimbabwe's Jordan Zemura made his Championship debut as an 87th-minute substitute and 's Nnamdi Ofoborh was an unused substitute.

Article continues below

What a feeling to have fans back today!😍 Thanks for the support! Big win and 2 more goals🙏🏾. — Dom Solanke (@DomSolanke) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the victory boosted Bournemouth's quest for promotion to the Premier League as they sit second in the Championship table with 34 points from 18 matches, three points behind leaders .

Solanke will aim to maintain his goalscoring form when the Cherries welcome Adebayo Akinfenwa’s Wycombe Wanderers to Vitality Stadium for their next league match on Tuesday.

Wycombe are enduring an eight-game winless streak in the Championship with their last victory dating back to November 4 when they defeated 2-1.