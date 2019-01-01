Sokratis ruled out for a month as Arsenal search for loan signings

The Greek defender is expected to be out for three to four weeks but will aim to return as quickly as possible

Arsenal have been handed a further defensive blow with the news that Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to be on the sidelines for up to four weeks.

The Greece international fell awkwardly on his ankle while competing for a ball against Jesse Lingard during the Gunners' FA Cup defeat to Manchester United on Friday.

The Gunners confirmed that the centre-back will be out of action until the end of February at least, when he is expected to return to training.

Laurent Koscielny also sustained an injury in the match against United when Romelu Lukaku’s foot collided with his head, ruling him out with a suspected broken jaw.

Head coach Unai Emery has already lost Hector Bellerin to injury, with the full-back ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament, while centre back Rob Holding is also injured and unavailable for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have until 11pm GMT (6pm ET) on Thursday to sign players in the January transfer market, with Inter winger Ivan Perisic being targeted as a potential loan signing this month.

Barcelona's Denis Suarez and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Christopher Nkunku have also been the subject of talks as Arsenal seek a midfield addition, but an emergency defensive loan signing now appears a realistic possibility.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, Nacho Monreal, Stefan Lichtsteiner and Julio Pleguezuelo are options at the back, with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill one of the names mooted to join on a short-term deal.

Emery's side face Cardiff at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday before a trip to the reigning champions Manchester City next Sunday.