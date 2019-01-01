Socceroos squad: Sainsbury in doubt for World Cup qualifiers, A-League clubs affected

The central defender hasn't been named but could be used if required, according to the boss

Trent Sainsbury has been left out of the Socceroos squad for next week's World Cup quaifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei, but still could play in the matches if needed.

Bailey Wright comes into the 23-man squad for Sainsbury, who has been placed on stand-by because of a minor injury, according to coach Graham Arnold.

The squad was otherwise unchanged with captain Mark Milligan returning after having to withdraw from the Kuwait game because of an injury.

"Our group did very well in their first qualifier away from home, so I am pleased to be able to maintain significant consistency within the squad as we seek to build upon our strong start to qualifying for ,” Arnold said.

"Trent is managing a minor injury but remains on stand-by for the squad should we need to call him in. Bailey is a big part of our plans and a great player and person to have in the squad, so we are pleased that he will be with us this month."

A-League clubs have come through the selection process relatively unscathed with only three players - Rhyan Grant, Andrew Redmayne (both Sydney FC) and Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City) to be unavailable for the opening round of matches, beginning on October 11.

Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar is the only uncapped player in the squad, while Dutch-based midfielder Ajdin Hrustic and Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne will be hoping to make their second national team appearances.

Tom Rogic has not been included, having only just returned to fitness with , while his club teammate Daniel Arzani and fellow -based attacker Martin Boyle are still coming back from long-term injuries.

The Socceroos take on Nepal in Canberra on October 10 before travelling to take on Chinese Taipei five days later.

's 23-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against Nepal and Chinese Taipei

Mustafa Amini, Aziz Behich, Brandon Borrello, Milos Degenek, Apostolos Giannou, Craig Goodwin, Rhyan Grant, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, James Jeggo, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Awer Mabil, Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Ryan, Brad Smith, Harry Souttar, Adam Taggart, Bailey Wright.