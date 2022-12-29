Singapore vs Vietnam: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup table and results

Both sides come into this one with 100% winning records, with Singapore having beaten Myanmar and Laos 3-2 and 2-0 respectively, while the Golden Stars saw off Laos and, impressively, Malaysia, scoring nine goals without reply over the two games.
It will be a massive test for the Lions, who, despite the wins, struggled at times to break down traditional minnows Myanmar and Laos. If they do manage to secure a victory, it will guarantee qualification from Group B, while a draw could be enough if they avoid defeat to Malaysia in their final fixture.
The equation is similar for Vietnam, who will be looking to secure qualification as early as possible. Impressively, the Golden Stars have not lost a competitive game to Singapore in over 15 years, and will be hugely confident of keeping that run going against an ageing Lions side.
Match Timings
|Time
|Date
|Stadium
|20:30
|30 December 2022
|Jalan Besar Stadium
TV Channel and Live Streaming
|Channel/Station
|Mediacorp Channel 5 (TV)
|Stream
|meWATCH
Squad News
Singapore will be without pre-tournament absentees Ikhsan Fandi and Adam Swandi, who were injured in a warm-up match against the Maldives. Aside from them, however, the Lions are at full strength.
Vietnam boast a similar clean bill of health, with a majority of their players available for selection. The exception is frontman Nguyễn Văn Toàn, whose red card against Malaysia means he is suspended for the clash with Singapore.AFF
What the coaches said
Takayuki Nishigaya
“We’ve prepared well and we know that we are facing a strong team.
“The key thing was to collect the six points from the first two matches and we’ve done that even while facing various issues, so now the focus is solely on doing well against Vietnam.
“Of course it’s also a home game for us and we want to play well in front of our supporters, to play our style, be aggressive and get another win.”
Group B standings
|Pos
|Country
|Played
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|1
|Vietnam
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+9
|6
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|+3
|6
|3
|Singapore
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|6
|4
|Myanmar
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|Laos
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-13
|0
Group B Results
|Date
|KO time (local)
|Fixture
|Venue
|Dec. 21, 2022
|16:30
|Myanmar 0-1 Malaysia
|Thuwanna Youth Training Centre Stadium
|Dec. 21, 2022
|19:30
|Laos 0-6 Vietnam
|New Laos National Stadium
|Dec. 24, 2022
|18:00
|Singapore 3-2 Myanmar
|Jalan Besar
|Dec. 24, 2022
|20:30
|Malaysia 5-0 Laos
|National Stadium Bukit Jalil
|Dec. 27, 2022
|17:00
|Laos 0-2 Singapore
|New Laos National Stadium
|Dec. 27, 2022
|19:30
|Vietnam 3-0 Malaysia
|My Dinh Stadium