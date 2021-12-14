Singapore vs Timor-Leste: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

Singapore will head into their penultimate fixture in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup full of hopes after a swashbucling start to the tournament with maximum points from two matches including a vital win over fellow challenger, Philippines.

A favourable result from the early evening kick-off between Philippines and Thailand will give the Lions and opportunity to seal progress into the knockout stage of the competition when they take on Timor Leste in the second fixture of the day.

Timor Leste has already lost all three matches that they have played thus far and the scales is tipping heavily towards Singapore to claim their third successive win of the campaign to set up a tasty final day tussle with Thailand for top spot in the group.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 14 December 2021 National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Stadium Mediacorp (TV and stream)

Squad news

Singapore will be without the services of Gabriel Quak following the vital win over Philippines with the Lions City Sailor player needing an operation and will be out of the rest of the tournament. Tatsuma Yoshida do have plenty of options available as replacement but could opt for several changes ahead of the crucial final Group A encounter against Thailand.

As for Fabio Maciel, this will be the last match for them in the tournament and with such a young team at his helm will undoubtedly be looking to afford several players who have not had the chance to feature just yet to get a taste of the competition.

What the coaches said

Tatsuma Yoshida

"We’ve had a good period of rest which is important to the team because the matches are quick close together and we want to make sure that we do not drop in our performance.

“In terms of results we’re have two wins from two games but maybe we haven't hit our absolute best yet and there are still areas for improvement.

"Unfortunately we have lost Gabriel Quak who will undergo surgery and it's disappointing to lose him because he's an important player for us but everyone else is fit and available.”

Article continues below

Fabio Maciel

“In football anything is possible and we want to keep playing good football and try to replace the memories of the last matches with fresh good ones from this match.

“This game is about honour for the country, showing our commitment and making a good impression. We will try to do that while playing good football and who knows, maybe we can cause a surprise and win this game.”

Past meetings

*This will be the first meeting between Singapore and Timor Leste

Date Result Competition N/A N/A N/A

Group A standings

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Thailand 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 2 Singapore 2 2 0 0 5 1 +4 6 3 Philippines 2 1 0 1 8 2 +6 3 4 Myanmar 3 1 0 2 2 7 -5 3 5 Timor Leste 3 0 0 3 0 11 -11 0

Group A results