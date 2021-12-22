Singapore vs Indonesia: Livestream, TV channel, preview, AFF Suzuki Cup table and results

The 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup enters the pivotal stages as Singapore and Indonesia look to serve up a classic in this semi-final first-leg encounter but both enter the match in contrasting fashion.

Singapore may have began the competition in style, picking up three wins in a row but defeat in the final Group A fixture to a second-team Thailand side may have thrown a spanner in the works for Tatsuma Yoshida.

The Japanese head coach will be wary of dented confidence heading into this match with the exact opposite situation being faced by Shin Tae-yong and his men, who finished the group stage in the strongest possible manner.

Topping Group A following their 4-1 hammering of Malaysia on Sunday, confidence will be sky-high in the Indonesian camp backed with a commanding performance where the Garuda youngsters proved their worth on the biggest stage.

While Singapore may be the hosts and playing in a familiar surroundings, Indonesia will start the match as slight favourites.

Match Details

Time Date Stadium 20:30 22 December 2021 National Stadium

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Channel/Stadium Mediacorp (TV and stream)

SQUAD NEWS

Singapore continues to be without Gabriel Quak and has since lost the services of Shakir Hamzah after the Thailand clash with Zulfahmi Arifin likely to step into the breach as Yoshida contemplates whether to switch to a back three against Indonesia.

Meanwhile options are aplenty fo Shin after impressive performances against Vietnam and Malaysia even though Egy Maulana will not be risked having just arrived in Singapore. The form of Pratama Arhan, Alfeandra Dewangga, Irfan Jaya and Witan Sulaeman will give the South Korean plenty of hope in this first leg.

What the coaches said

Tatsuma Yoshida

“We have to be ready to face any opponent and we have already seen how aggressive Indonesia have played throughout the tournament.

“Unfortunately injuries have taken away our chance to use Shakir Hamzah and Gabriel Quak but we still need to believe in the way we want to play.

"We have to believe in the style that we have and try to beat them.”

Shin Tae-yong

“Maybe we have used our first two game as a way to improve our fitness and understanding but matches after that has felt like playing final after final.

Article continues below

“That is the approach that we are taking and I've already spoken to the players to keep that mentality and face this game like it's another final.

"Singapore has the advantage because they are the host as well they have good attack and defence so it's very important that we stay focussed for the entire game.”

Past meetings