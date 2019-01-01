Singapore U15 women's squad for 2019 UEFA-FAS U15 tournament
A squad of 18 girls has been called up to the Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team for the 2019 UEFA-FAS Under-15 tournament to be held from 17-21 March 2019 at Our Tampines Hub.
Head coach Tina Afrida Nasmi, who is a former Women’s National Team player, has picked 13 players who participated in last year’s UEFA U15 Youth International Tournament held in Thailand. Two players – Han En, Charis and Irsalina Irwan – both aged 12, have been called up to the team for the first time.
Played in a round-robin format, there will be two matches played on each of the three match-days (17, 19 and 21 March). The champion of the tournament will be determined by the number of points. In the event that two or more teams are tied on points, goal difference will be the tie-breaker.
Singapore will play Guam in their first match on Sunday 17 March at Our Tampines Hub. Admission to the matches is complimentary.
Singapore Under-15 Women’s National Team
|S/N
|Name
|Position
|D.O.B
|School
|1
|Azreanna Azlan
|GK
|24 Aug 2005
|Hua Yi Secondary School
|2
|
Noordiyanah Norazhar
|
GK
|18 Sep 2005
|Queensway Secondary School
|3
|
Dhaniyah Qasimah
|DF
|
7 Jul 2004
|
Bowen Secondary School
|4
|
Irsalina Irwan
|DF
|
1 Jan 2007
|
Queensway Secondary School
|5
|
Han En, Charis
|DF
|
9 Jul 2007
|
Pei Chun Public School
|6
|
Nur Sarah Izzah
|
DF
|
31 Oct 2005
|
Meridian Secondary School
|7
|
Shazana Ashiq
|DF
|
8 Apr 2004
|
Tampines Secondary School
|8
|
Siti Nurerwadah
|DF
|
26 Jun 2004
|
Tampines Secondary School
|9
|
Ariesa Zahran
|MF
|
25 May 2006
|
Queensway Secondary School
|10
|
Summer Chong
|MF
|
18 Dec 2004
|
Queensway Secondary School
|11
|
Nadia Nuraffendi
|MF
|
14 Apr 2006
|
Bowen Secondary School
|12
|
Nur Adrianna
|MF
|
3 Jul 2004
|
Queensway Secondary School
|13
|
Nurhidayu Naszri
|MF
|
16 Mar 2004
|
Bowen Secondary School
|14
|
Nurul’ariqah Erwan
|MF
|
25 Apr 2005
|
Spectra Secondary School
|15
|
Wan Nashirah
|MF
|
4 Aug 2005
|
Queensway Secondary School
|16
|
Freja Iris Young
|MF
|
15 Sep 2005
|
School of the Arts
|17
|Danelle Tan
|FW
|
25 Oct 2004
|
SJI International