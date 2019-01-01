Singapore Premier League gets AIA on board as title sponsor

AIA has signed a two-year partnership with the Football Association of Singapore...

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced leading insurance company AIA Singapore as the title sponsor the Singapore on Saturday.

The two-year deal will also see the company become the title sponsor for the Community Shield. Defending Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata will play last season's runners-up Home United in the 2019 Community Shield on Saturday at the Jaan Besar Stadium.

Commenting on the partnership, FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong said: "We are delighted to welcome AIA Singapore on board as the new title sponsor for the Singapore Premier League. With AIA Singapore’s existing ties to football and notable presence in the Asia-Pacific region, we believe that this partnership will help us to achieve our goal of improving the vibrancy of local football and raising the standards of football in Singapore.”

“In line with the FAS’ objective of increasing participation at the grassroots level, there are also plans to work together to reach out and target the community, especially the youth. I am certain that together with AIA Singapore, we will be able to do more and we look forward to having a fruitful partnership.”

Mr Patrick Teow, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore said, “AIA’s strong ties with football through our global partnership with Hotspur Football Club (Spurs) makes supporting local football a natural choice for AIA Singapore. We are also exploring opportunities to tap into our Spurs partnership to provide Singapore opportunities to engage with the English Premier League club, particularly ahead of their tour of Asia this year. These are new initiatives we are introducing as part of AIA Centennial celebrations; as we aim to deliver on our promise to enable healthier, longer and better lives in Singapore.”