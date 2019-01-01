Singapore bow out of AFF U15 with victory over Philippines

Singapore bowed out of the AFF U15 Championships with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the - ending the tournament on a high note.

The victory can be described as a good recovery from the 4-0 drubbing they received from Timor Leste in their previous match. Head coach Philippe Aw has often reiterated that this tournament's main focus was for the team to receive encouragement and exposure and not results.

On the other hand, regional heavyweights, Malaysia, , and Indonesia all progressed to the semi-finals, where they will be vying to be champions.