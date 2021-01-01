Simy bags assist, Ounas scores as Crotone see off Verona

The Nigeria and the Algeria internationals made key contributions for the Pythagoreans as they returned to winning ways at Stadio Ezio Scida

Simy Nwankwo provided an assist while Adam Ounas was on the scoresheet as Crotone secured a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona in Thursday’s Serie A game.

The Pythagoreans headed into the encounter, having already relegated from the Italian top-flight and on the back of their two-game losing run.

Simy was handed his 29th league start in the encounter and delivered an impressive performance, combining well with Ounas to help Serse Cosmi’s men secure all three points.

The Nigeria international hit the ground running in the encounter when he set up Ounas with a brilliant pass to open the scoring in the second minute.

Ounas came close to double his side’s lead in the 17th minute when he unleashed a ferocious shot which was parried away by goalkeeper Ivor Pandur.

Crotone continued to dominate the game, dictating the pace and doubled their lead in the 75th minute through Junior Messias after receiving a timely assist from the Algeria international.

With the Pythagoreans on the verge of keeping a clean sheet, Salvatore Molina turned the ball into his net to reduce the deficit for Verona.

Cosmi’s men, however, managed to hold on to their lead and secure victory at Stadio Ezio Scida to boost their quest to end the campaign with honour.

Simy featured for the duration of the game, had 53 touches on the ball, won four aerial contests, and completed one dribble as part of his contribution in the match.

Ounas, meanwhile, featured for 90 minutes before he was replaced by Jacopo Petriccione and had 44 touches on the ball.

Simy has scored 19 league goals and provided three assists this season but his effort was not enough to help Crotone maintain their Serie A status.

The lanky Super Eagles forward has been with the Pythagoreans since 2016 when he teamed up with the side from Gil Vicente.

Ounas on the other hand has found the back of the net four times and provided four assists in the 2020-21 campaign, having joined Crotone on loan from Napoli in February.

The Nigeria and Algeria internationals will hope to continue their impressive performances when the Pythagoreans take on Benevento on May 16.