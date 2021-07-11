Simba SC vs Coastal Union: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will be crowned Mainland Premier League champions if they manage a draw against Coastal Union at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.
The Msimbazi giants were expected to lift a claim fourth straight top-flight title during the Kariakoo derby against rivals Yanga SC last Saturday but they lost the game 1-0 and they recovered to beat KMC 2-0 in their next match on Wednesday.
Against Coastal Union, a draw will be enough for the Didier Gomes Da Rosa-coached side, as they will reach an unassailable 79 points, and even if second-placed Yanga win all their remaining two matches, they cannot catch up with them.
If they achieve the feat, Simba will become the first team in the history of the Tanzanian league to win the title for the fourth season in a row.
|Game
|Simba SC vs Coastal Union
|Date
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Time
|17:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga.
|Forwards
|Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.
Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola has made it clear they are going flat out to win the game and be crowned champions, and is not looking for a draw.
“We have a lot of respect for Coastal Union but we have prepared well for the fixture with our eyes on the title,” Matola told Goal.
“We will go for a win, we know we need a draw but we want to go for a win.”
The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will have all their players available for the fixture with Clatous Chama set to lead the midfield and captain John Bocco the attacking line.
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Chama, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.
|Position
|Coastal Union squad
|Goalkeepers
|Abubakar Abas, Diey Makonga, and Hussein Thomas.
|Defenders
|Salum Salum, Ayoub Abdallah, Hassan Kibailo, Hance Rashid, Rashid Mohamed, Peter Michael, Kelvin Raphael, Seif Bihaki, and Muhusin Malima,
|Midfielders
|Paul Charles, Mwinyi Said, Martin Silvester, Beno Sichela, and Pasco Kitenge.
|Forwards
|Hamad Majimengi, Raizin Hafidh, Jafari Msumari, Yusuph Soka, Sammy Kasikali, Erick Okorai, and Francis Mustafa.
Coastal Union have posted a run of five matches without a win and they will have it tough to go past the champions.
Probable XI for Coastal Union: Makonga, Abdallah, Salum, Malima, Mwinyi, Sichela, Kitenge, Hafidh, Msumari, Soka, Mustafa.
Match Preview
While Simba beat KMC 2-0 in their last league match, Coastal Union managed a 2-2 draw against Tanzania Prisons.
Coastal Union are yet to win their last five matches – losing 2-0 against Mtibwa Sugar, 3-0 against Ihefu FC, 1-0 against Polisi Tanzania, 2-0 against Mbeya City before the draw against Tanzania Prisons.
On the other hand, Simba have only lost one match from their last five, the 1-0 defeat against Yanga in the derby. The Msimbazi giants have won the other four – 3-0 against Ruvu Shooting, 1-0 against Polisi Tanzania, 4-1 against Mbeya City, and the win against KMC.
In the first round meeting, Simba hammered Coastal Union 7-0 while last season, they won the first round meeting 2-0 before a 0-0 draw in the second-round battle.
In the 2019 season, Simba also hammered Coastal Union 8-1 and followed it up with a 2-0 win to seal a double over them.
While Simba are top of the 18-team table with 76 points from 31 matches, Coastal Union are second from the bottom and facing relegation as they have collected 34 points from 31 matches.