Simba SC & Vandenbroeck part ways a day after Caf Champions League qualification

The tactician took over at Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Patrick Aussems in December 2019

Mainland League champions Simba SC have parted ways with their coach Sven Vandenbroeck only a day after he led them to the group stage of the Caf .

The 21-time league champions have confirmed that the Belgian is no longer part of the team despite recent success.

"The Board of Directors of Simba Sports Club announces to its members and fans that we have parted ways with our head coach Sven Vandenbroeck by mutual consent," read a statement from the club obtained by Goal .

"Simba Sports Club thank coach Sven for the success achieved during his time with the club where we won the Tanzanian Premier League, the , the Community Shield and qualified for the group stage of the Caf Champions League."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have further named their interim coach as search for the new coach ensues.

"In light of the above, assistant coach Selemani Matola will hold the position vacated by Sven up until we announce a new person for the role," the statement continued. "We recognize that Sven will always be part of the Simba family.

"We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Simba appointed the 41-year-old Belgian to take charge of the team in December 2019 after sacking Patrick Aussems a month earlier.

Aussems was relieved of his duties when the Wekundu wa Msimbazi claimed the Belgian left the club without official permission during the last international break.

The former AC tactician failed to further guide Simba SC in the Caf Champions League as they faltered against UD Songo of Mozambique in the preliminary round.

They turned for help on another Belgian, Vandenbroeck, who had left his role as the head coach of the Zambia national football team in February 2019.

Vandenbroeck served as the caretaker coach of Greek side Niki Volos Football Club in 2014. The former defensive midfielder was Hugo Broos's assistant when the Indomitable Lions won the two years ago.

He landed the Chipolopolo job in July 2018 but stayed for just eight months at the helm before he was sacked for failing to guide the team to the 2019 Afcon finals in .

At one time he was put on administrative leave by the Football Association of Zambia before it was announced his contract was not going to be renewed in March 2019.

As a player, Vandenbroeck played for Mechelen, Roda JC, De Graafschap, Akratitos, Lierse, Vise and Lov-Ham.