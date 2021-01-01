Sima scores winning goal as Slavia Prague win Czech Cup and the double

The Senegal forward helped the Red and Whites complete the domestic double with his second-half effort at the Doosan Arena

Abdallah Sima secured the Czech Cup for Slavia Prague with his match-winning goal in their 1-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in Thursday's final match.

After a goalless first-half, the 19-year-old replaced Lukas Masopust in the 60th minute and he went to on to separate both teams in Plzen with his effort in the 73rd minute.

The victory completed the domestic double for Slavia Prague after they clinched their third successive Czech Liga title last month.

Ivory Coast duo Ibrahim Benhamin Traore and Simon Deli were also introduced as second-half substitutes for the Red and Whites while Nigeria’s Peter Olayinka was not involved in the encounter.

Sima moved to Prague last July and he has quickly adapted to Jindrich Trpisovsky's team with his contributions in front of goal.

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season and he is the third-highest scoring player for Slavia Prague in the Czech top-flight.

The Dakar-born teenage sensation has three years left on his contract but he is reportedly attracting transfer interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Manchester United after his remarkable debut season at Sinobo Stadium.

After Thursday's win, Sima and his Slavia Prague teammates will aim to extend their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions when they travel to Jablonec for their next Liga fixture on Sunday.

They currently hold a 14-point lead above second-placed Sparta Prague and they will also aim to finish the campaign on a high when they host Ceske Budejovice for the final league match on May 29.

On the international scene, Sima has made just an appearance for the Senegal national team – which came in their goalless result with Congo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture in March.