'We will participate in ISL' - Shree Cement officials confirm East Bengal's participation in ISL season 8
East Bengal officials have announced on Wednesday that they are ready to sign the final agreement of their joint venture with investor Shree Cement.
The announcement was made after the two parties came face-to-face at the West Bengal secretariat building in front of the honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.
The decision was made after the Chief Minister mediated and met the two parties to solve the deadlock which has been ongoing since October 2020.
Editors' Picks
- NXGN Revisited: What happened to Barcelona's 'Korean Messi' Lee Seung-woo?
- Bayern Munich showing broke Barcelona how to run a successful super-club
- Why Bernardo Silva is struggling to make his Man City transfer happen
- Argentina injury crisis offers Dybala opportunity after brilliant Juventus season-opener
With the agreement signed, the joint venture of Shree Cement and East Bengal is now legitimised. It also means that the investor will now finally be able to focus on team building and complete other formalities which are needed to make East Bengal play in the Indian Super League (ISL) season eight.
More to follow...