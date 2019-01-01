Shearer slams ‘complete and utter chaos’ at Newcastle as ‘world-class’ Benitez departs

The Magpies have revealed that their coach will be leaving the club when his contract expires, with that decision not going down well on Tyneside

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has slammed the “complete and utter chaos” at St James’ Park, with “world-class” manager Rafa Benitez being allowed to move on.

The Magpies have revealed that their Spanish coach will be leaving when his contract comes to an end on June 30.

Fresh terms had been mooted, but no agreement has been reached and a parting of ways will now take place.

Shearer has questioned the logic of Mike Ashley and Co in allowing a proven performer to depart, with there an alarming lack of leadership on Tyneside at present as takeover talk drags on.

A club icon told The Sun of recent events: “What the hell is going on at Football Club?

“It looks complete and utter chaos and the lack of communication from the club has been embarrassingly bad.

“Their world-class manager now walks away in a week’s time for nothing.

“But the only thing official we had heard up until today this summer is, ‘we are putting season ticket prices up five per cent’ and ‘this is our new home kit’.

“Why can’t anyone come out and say what the situation is regarding the proposed takeover, instead of just saying ‘no comment’?

“Where is the respect for the thousands and thousands of loyal fans?

“There is not a jot of thought for them even though they are the lifeblood of that football club.

“They have been there a lot longer than Mike Ashley - and will be there long after he has gone.

“They deserve so much better as they are the best fans in the country.

“Nothing surprises me at Newcastle any more.

“But for the club to let someone as talented and as special as Benitez leave for free, it really is a terrible situation.”

Benitez, who had previously spent time in with and , took the reins at St James’ Park in March 2016.

He was unable to save Newcastle from relegation out of the Premier League, but guided them back to the big time at the first time of asking.

A standing among the elite has been cemented, but uncertainty now reigns once more as the Magpies prepare to begin their search for a new boss.