'She will do well in Norway' - Dennerby backs Ajibade to excel at Avaldsnes

The Swede believes the new Avaldsnes signing will be a huge success in the Norwegian women top-flight.

Nigeria international Rasheedat Ajibade has all it takes to do well with Avaldsnes in Norway, according to Nigeria women head coach Thomas Dennerby.

Ajibade impressed under the Swede's watch, inspiring the Super Falcons to win bronze at the 2018 WAFU Cup and part of the Africa Women Cup of Nations success in Ghana.

The highly-rated youngster penned a two-year contract with the Norwegian outfit, bringing to an end her nine-year stay at Nigeria Women Premier League side FC Robo.

And the 59-year-old gaffer believes Ajibade will impress with Lena Tyriberget's ladies in the Topserrien.

"It's a good and interesting move for her [Rasheedat Ajibade]," Dennerby told Goal.

"She is a great talent and I am very impressed by her progress. I was also satisfied with her performance too [at the Africa Women Cup of Nations] in Ghana.

"What excites me about her is her playing vision, reading the game is very good and her passing game too. She can play more as number 10 than number 9.

"She will do well in Norway. She is young and will do better and better with more exposure and experience," he concluded.

