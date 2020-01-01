'Shaw can be one of the Premier League's best left-backs' - Solskjaer vouches for Man Utd star after Young sale

The Red Devils boss has backed the England international to step up and fulfil his potential following a former club captain's departure

defender Luke Shaw is "potentially one of the best left-backs in ", according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Shaw has been a regular in the United line up under Solskjaer, but he now finds his place under threat after the emergence of 19-year-old Brandon Williams.

Williams has featured in 16 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils this season, three more than Shaw, who has missed a large portion of the campaign through injury.

Questions have been asked over Shaw's fitness and quality throughout his six-year spell at Old Trafford, but he is likely to be thrust back into the spotlight following Ashley Young's move to Inter.

Shaw has just recovered from a hamstring injury and could make his return to the United squad for a trip to on Sunday.

Solskjaer still has plenty of faith in the 24-year-old's ability, as he told MUTV while discussing Young's departure: "When this situation came up, and the options we’ve got at full-back - you’ve got Brandon Williams who has really come through and developed. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fantastic.

"Luke Shaw is potentially one of the best left-backs in England, for me. Then we’ve got Diogo Dalot and Tim Fosu-Mensah, they’re both fit. You’ve got loads of full-backs.



“Ashley’s mindset was that he wanted to try a new adventure and he’s approaching 35 now. He’s done a fantastic job and he’s served this club fantastically.

"I think it was an opportunity for him that we had to say yes to. We got a transfer fee for someone who’s been so loyal to the club. Good luck.

"That’s what Manchester United do, you have players for a long time and then they move on and someone else steps in.”

United could be without top goalscorer Marcus Rashford when they take on Liverpool, after he suffered a back injury in their 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay victory over Wolves on Wednesday.

Solskjaer will wait until the last minute before making a final decision on the striker's fitness, however, given how much he wants to be involved in a huge fixture which could prove crucial in United's pursuit of a top-four finish.

“We’ve got so many games to come. We’ll give him the time he needs to give him a chance for Liverpool because it’s a big game and Marcus wants to play in the big games. Let’s see," Solskjaer added.

After their meeting with the Reds, United will turn their attention to a home clash against in midweek, before taking in an fourth-round tie against either Tranmere Rovers or on Sunday.