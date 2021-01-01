Shaw and Solskjaer escape FA punishment over referee comments

The pair made comments about referee Stuart Attwell following the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Luke Shaw and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not face any punishment over comments that were made following Manchester United’s draw against Chelsea.

The left-back made claims about what referee Stuart Attwell had allegedly said in a conversation with United captain Harry Maguire after a decision not to award the visitors a spot-kick for a Callum Hudson-Odoi handball in the first half of the Stamford Bridge stalemate.

Solskjaer made his own comments backing up the defender but the Football Association has decided neither will face punishment as the comments were not in breach of its rules and regulations.

What was said?

Shaw was puzzled by Attwell’s decision not to award a penalty after reviewing the pitchside monitor. The left-back claimed Maguire, the club captain was told by the referee the penalty kick should have been given.

"If it's not going to be a penalty, l don't think they needed to stop the game," he said to Sky Sports after the game. "The ref even said to H [Harry Maguire] that if I say it is a pen then it is going to cause a lot of talk afterwards. H got told it was a penalty. I don't understand why the game is stopped. It's confusing with VAR.

"I'm not going to moan about it because l don't think either team did enough to win."

Manchester United insisted later on Sunday night that Shaw had misheard what was said to Maguire.

What did Solskjaer say?

While the United manager did not repeat what his player had said he backed his sentiments and also suggested that referees were being influenced by ‘outsiders’ including the Chelsea website. The Blues site had published an article making reference to Maguire and VAR decisions before the game which irked the United boss.

He said in his post-match press conference: “They probably thought his hand was in a very natural position when he flicked that ball. It’s gone now. We should have had a penalty and that’s clear but I’m a bit concerned we don’t get them penalties after the noises that were made a couple of months ago about us getting penalties, clearly there’s a point of manager’s influencing the referees.”

What have the FA said?

After reviewing all of the information they had available to them the football governing body decided that neither Shaw or Solskjaer had breached the rules and would not face any further action.

Why wasn’t the penalty given?

It is understood the penalty was not awarded because the VAR asked Attwell to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor, but, after looking at the footage he decided to stick with his on-field decision as he felt Hudson-Odoi didn’t move his hand towards the ball.

