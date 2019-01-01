Shaqiri: Liverpool have title-winning mentality of Bayern Munich

The Reds are chasing down the Premier League crown and despite lacking experience of getting over the line, their mindset is considered to be right

Xherdan Shaqiri considers the title-winning mentality at Liverpool to be comparable to that he experienced while landing Bundesliga crowns at Bayern Munich.

The Switzerland international helped the German giants to secure domestic dominance on two occasions during a productive spell at the Allianz Arena.

He is now hoping to enjoy similar success in England.

Having linked up with Liverpool in the summer of 2018, Shaqiri has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table.

Almost three decades have passed since the Reds last took the title, but they are considered to have the collective mindset required to get over the line.

Shaqiri told the club’s official website: “I played in Germany and won titles there, so I have experience of it.

“It has to be a winning mentality and the players need to be focused.

“The mentality is similar [here]. You need to go into games trying to win them and to give everything to do that.

“I am pretty sure with the talent we have in the team we can achieve a lot.

"Now we need to keep going this hard until the end. To work hard in training, to take the training into the games and to keep going. There is a long way to go, but we are in a very, very good way to be successful.”

Liverpool missed the chance to pull seven points clear of the chasing pack in their most recent outing as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leicester at Anfield.

It has been suggested that a stalemate in the snow showed signs of nerves, but Shaqiri considers a point against the Foxes to be a positive result.

He added: “I think it was a good point to take in the end, because although we always want to win every game, it was maybe not our best performance this year. So, in the end, it was a draw and we take the point.

“Obviously being five points clear is better than four. We wanted to win the game, but every game is very tough to play. Leicester have a good team, were very well organised – you saw that in the game – and it was difficult against them.

“So, we take the point and we go forward – we are looking to the next game now. Everything is good, so we will just keep going like this. We are looking forward to the next game on Monday, which is very important to win.

“If we continue to stay focused at the highest level, I am confident we are going to [continue to] win games.”

Liverpool’s next outing is set to see them travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham.