Shaqiri explains why Liverpool exit didn’t happen in summer transfer window

The Swiss star is growing tired of discussing his future, with the decision taken for him to remain at Anfield until at least January

Xherdan Shaqiri says the decision to remain at was his, with the Swiss eager to move on from discussions regarding his future now that another transfer window has closed.

The 28-year-old forward appeared destined to be heading for the exits at Anfield as the clock ticked down towards another recruitment deadline.

Plenty of interest was shown in the former and star.

More teams

He was not guaranteed a regular role in Jurgen Klopp’s future plans on Merseyside, with the options available to him weighed up as a result.

No deal was to be done, though, and Shaqiri will remain in his current surroundings until at least January.

He has no issue with that, with his focus locked on doing the best he can for club and country whenever called upon.

have a clash with to take in on Tuesday and Shaqiri will not be looking beyond that – with the forward having been cleared of any coronavirus fears in order to link up with his nation.

He told reporters when quizzed again on why a move did not come about over the summer: “I think enough has been written and said.

“We are here to play an international game and I don’t want to talk too much about Liverpool because this is a good game and we must not forget it.

“We are playing against Germany, a good team. So I would love to answer more questions about Germany or about the international match.

“Sure, in football there is always speculation and the players think about their situations. That is completely normal.

Article continues below

“And of course, I have also thought about it, that is completely normal. But in the end I decided to stay there. The transfer window is now closed.

“Now I will go back to training with the team after these international matches and try to continue to perform well, which I have already proven a few times, also at Liverpool. And that is my goal.”

Shaqiri signed for Liverpool on the back of suffering relegation out of the Premier League with Stoke in 2018 and has taken in 42 appearances for the Reds, helping them to domestic, continental and global titles across his time at Anfield.