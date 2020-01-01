Shanghai Shenhua sign Martins to replace Manchester United loanee Ighalo

The 35-year-old striker rejoins the Chinese Super League outfit on a free transfer in the wake of his compatriot’s loan deal extension at Old Trafford

Shanghai Shenhua have completed the signing of former Milan and forward Obafemi Martins, who returns for a second stint after playing for the Chinese side between 2016 and 2018, Goal understands.

The 35-year-old forward rejoins the team as a replacement for compatriot Odion Ighalo, whose loan deal at has been extended until 2021.

On Wednesday, Ighalo shared a video of himself on Instagram, wearing Shenhua kit with the rest of the squad, ahd a source close to the player has confirmed to Goal that he has been re-signed in a playing capacity.

Having left in 2015, Martins scored 32 goals in 59 games across all competitions for the Chinese heavyweights, while playing a key role in the Hongkou Football Stadium giants’ Chinese success in 2017.

However, he left the Shanghai-based team in 2018 after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been without a club ever since.

Ighalo was loaned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils on a temporary loan deal on the final day of the January transfer window as a replacement for injured Marcus Rashford.

Having impressed in his eight appearances before lockdown and the subsequent postponement of football - scoring four goals in three starts - the club extended his loan until January 2021.

Martins’ return will strengthen Choi Kang-hee men’s attack ahead of the resumption of the Chinese Super League.

The former Super Eagles striker recently told Goal that retirement was not on his agenda despite being without a club since leaving Shanghai in 2018.

“After my career-threatening injury in , many people advised me to quit, but I told myself I still have a lot to offer the beautiful game,” he told Goal. “Football is my life; I eat, drink and sleep football so I don’t see any reason to call time on something that makes me happy.

“I’m 34, but I feel like a teenager, and with this sensation, I can still play for any big team across the world. I’m thankful for what I have achieved in football but I thirst for more.

“That desire is still there, the desire to score more goals and win more titles. For my next move, I have got offers from the United States, and but I will only move when I see the right bargain.”

After featuring for Reggiana and Inter Milan in , Martins joined in 2006 and helped them win the Intertoto Cup in the same season.

He also represented , Rubin Kazan, and before moving to Seattle Sounders in 2016.

In international football, Martins scored on his Nigeria debut in May 2004, against the , and ended his Super Eagles career with 18 goals from 42 appearances.