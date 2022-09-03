'Shambles' - Rice blasts VAR after West Ham heartbreak vs Chelsea

Declan Rice slammed VAR after West Ham's would-be late equaliser was controversially ruled out during their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday.

Rice joins David Moyes in public criticism

Could face FA punishment

West Ham fall into bottom three

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham had a Maxwel Cornet leveller disallowed following a VAR review at Stamford Bridge. In the build-up to the goal, Jarrod Bowen was judged to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. After Moyes used his post-match press conference to slam the decision, Rice followed suit on social media.

WHAT THEY SAID: "That’s up there with one of the worst VAR decisions made since it’s come into the game. Shambles," Rice tweeted after the game. He later added: "Sorry for the frustration but there is just so much at stake! To have that go against you in the 90th minute is gutting! Onto the next one we go."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice was not the only one left fuming by the disallowed goal, with West Ham manager David Moyes describing it as a "scandalous decision". The result was devastating for the Hammers, who now have nothing to show for a bright 90 minutes in hostile territory.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? The Hammers will be hoping to put their shaky domestic form behind them when they host FCSB in their maiden Europa Conference League group game on Thursday.