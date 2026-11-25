Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you may encounter geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ProtonVPN Start risk-free trial Matchday streaming & speed Zero-lag, ultra-fast 10 Gbps servers built to stop your internet provider from throttling your stream during big kickoffs. Watch your home subscriptions abroad connect to over 20,000+ servers across 140+ countries so you never miss a match on holiday. Unlimited data Meaning you won't get cut off in the 89th minute by a data cap. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet).

Choose a trusted VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone or tablet). Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being shown.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Visit the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match stream.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. The Ukrainian club will stage their home game at Stamford Bridge in London.

Shakhtar's season has been mixed so far. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, having lost 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. They need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive on the back of mixed results. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League but managed only a 2-2 draw with Kocaelispor in their latest Süper Lig match.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the striker included in the projected starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

This week's talking points: How have Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe fared?

Shakhtar Donetsk have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five games. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh most recently, after a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. Their defeat came away to Sporting CP, who beat them 1-0, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Across those games, Shakhtar scored six goals and conceded two.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats. Their latest game ended 2-2 away to Kocaelispor. Before that, they won 5-0 away to Corum FK and 3-2 against Liverpool. They also suffered league defeats against Göztepe (2-1) and Galatasaray (2-1). They have scored 12 goals and conceded eight.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Fenerbahçe: Tables