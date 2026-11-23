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Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 5 25 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Shakhtar Donetsk face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League. The Ukrainian club will host the match at Stamford Bridge in London.

Shakhtar's season has been mixed so far. Arda Turan's side drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh in the Ukrainian league last time out, after losing 1-0 away to Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Shakhtar sit 21st in the league phase. They need points in London.

Fenerbahçe arrive on the back of mixed results. They beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Champions League but could only draw 2-2 with Kocaelispor in their latest Süper Lig match.

Coach Emre Belözoğlu may be able to call on Romelu Lukaku in attack, with the striker named in the projected starting XI. Mason Greenwood and N'Golo Kanté are expected to make an impact behind him.

Here's how to follow the match live.

This week: what's happened at Shakhtar Donetsk and Fenerbahçe?

Shakhtar Donetsk have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five matches. They drew 1-1 with Livyi Bereh last time out, following a 0-0 draw with Dynamo Kyiv. Their defeat came away to Sporting CP, who beat them 1-0, while their biggest win was a 3-0 cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Their goals record across those games is 6-2.

Fenerbahçe have won two, drawn one and lost two. They drew 2-2 away to Kocaelispor most recently, having beaten Corum FK 5-0 away and Liverpool 3-2. League defeats to Göztepe (1-2) and Galatasaray (1-2) complete the run. Their goals record is 12-8.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahçe: form

Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahçe: the tables